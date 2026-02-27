Driver admits phone use before 18-wheeler crash, Carrollton police say

article

The Brief The driver admitted he was using his phone before crashing into an 18-wheeler. Police said the crash highlights the importance of Georgia’s hands-free law. Officers stressed that enforcing the law is about protecting public safety.



Police in Carrollton say a crash involving a distracted driver underscores why Georgia’s hands-free law is strictly enforced.

What we know:

According to authorities, the driver admitted he was looking at his phone before running underneath the rear of an 18-wheeler. Photos released by police show significant damage to the vehicle. Officers said the driver was not seriously injured, calling the outcome "miraculous" given the severity of similar crashes.

Police emphasized that distracted driving is not a minor offense and can have catastrophic consequences. They said enforcing the state’s hands-free law is about safety, not revenue, and noted that officers continue to pursue other serious crimes while also addressing traffic violations.

Georgia’s hands-free law prohibits drivers from holding or supporting a phone while operating a vehicle and requires the use of hands-free technology.