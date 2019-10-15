Driver accused of nearly running down Brookhaven officer arrested in Las Vegas

A woman accused of nearly running over a Georgia officer and then leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase is under arrest.

Brookhaven police tell FOX 5 24-year-old Essence Barkley was arrested by officers in Las Vegas on Monday.

Officials say Barkley led several squad cars on a 10-mile high-speed pursuit that ended in downtown Atlanta after police decided the risk to the public was too high.

On Sept. 19, Body and dashcam video a police stop at the Chase Bank ATM at Northeast Plaza on Buford Highway a woman who officials say is Barkley, speeding away when a Brookhaven officer tries to talk to her.

"She reversed a short distance, accelerated a short way, and in doing that actually pinned our officer up against the ATM. If they hadn't jumped up on to the ATM he would have been struck," said Sgt. David Snively with the Brookhaven Police Department told FOX 5.

Officials say that at the time, Barkley was driving a stolen Mercedes with a stolen license plate.

Barkley allegedly led police on a chase to downtown Atlanta, where Brookhaven police called off their pursuit after losing track of her. Chamblee police lost the car on Interstate 85 a short time later.

In Las Vegas, Barkley is charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of possession of a credit card without the owner's consent, possession of stolen property, and attempted theft. She was previously wanted on multiple charges by Brookhaven police and separate charges by the Atlanta Police Department from a May 2019 incident where she fled from police.

Officials say Barkley will first face the charges in Nevada before being extradited back to Georgia.