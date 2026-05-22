Drinks and live music pair perfectly at Sugar Hill’s The Rooftop

The Brief The Rooftop is a bar and music venue in Sugar Hill opened in June 2023 by Jennifer Silvestro and Jeff Blanchard. The owners created the space specifically to support live music, and book musicians to play nightly in the space. The Rooftop also overlooks The Bowl at Sugar Hill, which is the city’s 1,700-seat amphitheater.



Soul legends The Commodores and The Spinners will take the stage at The Bowl at Sugar Hill tonight — and you better believe the crowd will be rocking atop the "brick house" next door!

We’re talking about The Rooftop, a bar and music venue opened in June 2023 by Jennifer Silvestro and Jeff Blanchard. We first stopped by The Rooftop back in 2024 (watch here!), showcasing the venue’s indoor and outdoor spaces, fire pits, generous beer selection, and very welcoming atmosphere.

"We kind of created a ‘Cheers,’ if you will, where everybody knows your name," said Silvestro about the concept.

And if folks aren’t yelling out your name when you arrive at The Rooftop…they might just be singing it! Live music plays a big role in the business model, with musicians booked nightly. And The Rooftop also happens to directly overlook The Bowl at Sugar Hill, which is the city’s 1,700-seat amphitheater — which means when there’s a concert down below, patrons at The Rooftop get a pretty awesome view.

"That was our intent when we opened this place," said Blanchard about the emphasis on music. "We are both live music junkies, and we go to concerts frequently."

The Rooftop is located at 5019 West Broad Street Northeast, Suite M-307, in Sugar Hill — and it’s open from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays and 2:00 p.m. to Midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning there, raising a glass to this cool community hangout!

The Source: This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report, based on our visits to The Rooftop in Sugar Hill!



