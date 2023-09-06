Dream clinch their first WNBA playoff spot since 2018 with a 79-68 victory over the Storm

article

Allisha Gray scored 18 points, Monique Billings set season-highs with 15 points and 14 rebounds, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Seattle Storm 79-68 on Wednesday night to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2018.

Atlanta (18-20) is tied with Washington for sixth in the WNBA standings. The Dream host the Mystics on Friday before closing the season against fourth-place Dallas. Atlanta has beaten Washington in two of three matchups this season.

"As we continue building this franchise into a championship contender, there are some required milestones you need to hit along the way" said Atlanta Dream General Manager Dan Padover. "Our next step was making the playoffs, and we are thrilled that our coaches and players have earned us a postseason spot. We have a young and talented group and I know this playoff berth will provide them invaluable growth and experience for many years to come."

Cheyenne Parker added 17 points and Rhyne Howard scored 10 for the Dream.

Atlanta trailed 36-33 before closing the first half on a 14-4 run to lead 47-40 at the break. Gray and Parker each made 5 of 8 shots in the first half to help the Dream shoot 54% from the field.

Aari McDonald made a long 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down to extend Atlanta’s lead to 65-52 with 23.7 seconds left in the third quarter. Billings completed a three-point play for a 72-62 lead midway through the fourth, and Rhyne Howard made Atlanta’s third 3-pointer of the game with 2:55 remaining for a 12-point lead.

Jewell Loyd led Seattle (11-27) with 26 points on 8-of-25 shooting. Sami Whitcomb added 13 points and Ezi Magbegor had 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

The first round of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs is scheduled to begin on Sept. 13. The series will follow a best-of-three format with seeding based on overall regular season record regardless of conference.

The Dream don’t know who they're facing in the first round, or where they'll be playing just yet, but tickets are already on sale for the big game. Details can be found here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report