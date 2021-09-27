Draft proposal for new U.S. House districts released by Georgia Senate

article

A proposal for new U.S. House districts in Georgia has been released by Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan and Senator John F. Kennedy, Chairman of the Senate Redistricting and Reapportionment Committee on Monday.

The two ranking Republican lawmakers said the proposed maps were thoughtfully drawn in accordance with longstanding principles of redistricting.

"It is clear that this map not only meets principles of redistricting, but we are proud to present a map that regardless of political party, Georgians can be proud of," said Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan. "Ensuring that any maps we produce are fair, compact, and keep communities of interest together, will continue to be of upmost importance."

"Even given the delay of official Census numbers, the Senate Redistricting Committee has diligently worked to ensure that we hear from citizens across all regions of the state," said Chairman John F. Kennedy. "Looking at this map, it is obvious that Georgians have been heard, and will continue to be heard."

Gov. Kemp issued a proclamation for a special session on Thursday to tackle redistricting.

The process is always highly political as the party in power tries to draw lines that favor them for upcoming elections.

The special session will begin Wednesday, November 3.

