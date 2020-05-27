Dr. Bernice King responds to death of George Floyd, calls for 'reconstruction' of law enforcement agencies

People throughout the country are trying to make sense of the video that shows George Floyd pinned to the ground by a police officer in Minneapolis.

Inspired by her father's work, Dr. Bernice King is speaking out about police brutality.

"People have been expressing themselves over and over again and nothing seems to be changing," says Dr. King with The King Center.

Watch the video in this story to see Dr. King's candid conversation with FOX 5's Kerry Charles.

Additionally, she talks about what she thinks needs to be done to see changes in law enforcement and the members of the community who need to raise their voices.