Dozens of dogs rescued in major Catoosa County animal cruelty crackdown

Image 1 of 11 ▼ A massive animal cruelty case led to 32 dogs being seized at a home in Catoosa County on Aug. 5, 2025. (Catoosa County Animal Control)

The Brief Thirty-two dogs were seized from a Catoosa County home as part of an animal cruelty investigation led by the Georgia Department of Agriculture's Law Enforcement Division. The operation involved multiple partners, including Catoosa County Animal Control, Walker County Animal Control, and the Atlanta Humane Society, highlighting a collaborative effort to address animal abuse. The investigation began on August 1, with authorities finding dogs in unsanitary and hazardous conditions, leading to a search warrant and seizure on August 5; criminal charges are pending based on veterinary reports.



State investigators and local officials seized 32 dogs from a Catoosa County home last week as part of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation, Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper announced Thursday.

What they're saying:

The Georgia Department of Agriculture's (GDA) Law Enforcement Division led the operation with assistance from Catoosa County Animal Control, Walker County Animal Control, the Atlanta Humane Society, and other partners.

"Georgia Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement is cracking down hard on animal abuse in the state of Georgia," Harper said. "I’m proud of the great work our officers did to remove these dogs from a dangerous situation, and we’re grateful for the assistance of Catoosa County Animal Control, Walker County Animal Control, Atlanta Humane Society, and our other partners, whose support was essential to the success of this operation."

What we know:

Investigators first responded to the Tunnel Hill property on Aug. 1 after receiving reports of animal abuse. Officials said they found roughly 20 dogs living outside in unsanitary conditions, with additional dogs discovered in a hazardous, abandoned building on the property. According to the agency, the dogs were not being humanely cared for and were living in clearly unhealthy environments.

A massive animal cruelty case leads to 32 dogs being seized at a home in Catoosa County on Aug. 5, 2025. (Catoosa County Animal Control)

On Aug. 5, authorities executed a search warrant and seized 32 dogs, transporting them to a secondary location for veterinary treatment and evaluation.

This is the second large-scale animal rescue operation in northwest Georgia conducted by GDA law enforcement in the past month.

What we don't know:

Officials said the investigation remains active and that criminal charges will be pursued once veterinary reports are complete.