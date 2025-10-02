A dozen indicted for RICO in $3.6M metro Atlanta shoplifting ring

The Brief Investigators say a shoplifting ring stole $3.6 million in merchandise and resold it on eBay. Twelve people face RICO charges for roles in the four-year theft and resale scheme. Boosters allegedly stole items from major retailers and were paid half of resale profits.



A dozen people have been indicted on racketeering charges after investigators say they ran a shoplifting ring that stole millions of dollars’ worth of merchandise from metro Atlanta retailers and sold it online.

What we know:

Prosecutors allege the crew took high-value items from stores including Home Depot, Target, Kohls, TJ Maxx, and Macy’s, then resold the goods through an eBay account called Super Super Deals LLC. The scheme generated more than $3.6 million through 21,000 transactions between March 2020 and March 2024, according to a two-year investigation.

The indictment names 12 people on two counts of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act: conspiracy to participate in an enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity, and acquiring property through a pattern of racketeering activity. Those charged are Supachok Sae-Ly, 45; Kannika Sae-Ly, 48; Hugo Teng, 52; Taurus Lamont Brown, 48; Shafia Herd-Davis, 43; Austin Green, 30; Deshawn Shaquille Hamilton, 28; Matthew Mitchell III, 53; John Casey Rooks, 39; Ramond Louis Rodriguez, 59; Hannah Storme Taylor, 30; and James Cecil Watkins, 67.

Investigators say Teng and Supachok Sae-Ly coordinated with nine boosters who entered stores alone or with a lookout. They allegedly filled carts with expensive merchandise and either abandoned the goods when confronted by security or fled with them if they managed to reach the exit.

Once outside, the boosters would deliver the stolen items to Teng and Supachok Sae-Ly, who checked eBay listings to determine resale value and then paid the thieves half of the expected profit, investigators said.

What they're saying:

"These types of crimes, especially at a sum of over $3 million, have an impact on the average consumer because they cause the affected retailers to raise their prices," Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. "We’re bringing these racketeering charges to ensure that these individuals don’t get away with these crimes."

What's next:

Several members of the crew have been arrested and charged over the four years the alleged scheme was active. The investigation remains ongoing.