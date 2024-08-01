Downtown Woodstock businesses offer 'scratch off' savings

There’s nothing better than scoring a prize on a scratch-off lotto ticket, right? Well, good news: over the next two weeks, business owners in Woodstock are handing out a whole bundle of jackpots to shoppers in the mood for savings.

Visit Woodstock GA — the city’s official destination marketing organization — is hosting a Summer Scratch Off Lottery starting today and running through August 15th. What is it? Simple: during the promotion, participating stores in Downtown Woodstock will give shoppers one Summer Scratch Off card for each purchase. The cards feature a discount offering which may be used immediately or later in the month at that same business. Visit Woodstock GA officials tell us that shoppers can also fill out their name and email address on the Summer Scratch Off card and hand it in to the store, to then be entered into a raffle to win further prizes. Five winners will each get $100 in Downtown Dollars, which may be used as cash at participating downtown shops and restaurants.

Businesses participating in the Summer Scratch Off Lottery include Apricot Lane Woodstock, Blue Frog Imports, Branches Boutique, Brenda's House of Flowers, Brooklynn's, Dare To Be Different on Main, Dress Up, Fashion Cupcake, Kilwin's Chocolates and Ice Cream, Leaning Ladder Olive Oil, Made Mercantile, The Rustic Market, Salon and Spa Venessa, Spirited Boutiques, Sucré, The Sweet Read, and the Woodstock Visitors Center. For more information on the program, click here.

We never pass up a chance to support local businesses here on Good Day Atlanta — especially when scoring deals is part of the mix. So, we spent the morning in Downtown Woodstock, scratching off our lotto tickets! Click the video player in this article to check it out!