Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Clay County
4
Heat Advisory
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Hart County, Franklin County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Walker County, Rockdale County, Barrow County, Upson County, Henry County, Madison County, Murray County, Jackson County, Gwinnett County, Walton County, Greene County, Jasper County, Polk County, Dade County, Hall County, Heard County, Cherokee County, Putnam County, Chattooga County, DeKalb County, Meriwether County, Catoosa County, Troup County, Carroll County, Clarke County, Fayette County, Forsyth County, Gordon County, Banks County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Spalding County, Pike County, Newton County, Cobb County, South Fulton County, Haralson County, Lamar County, Bartow County, Pickens County, Whitfield County, Morgan County, North Fulton County, Douglas County, Paulding County, Clayton County, Coweta County, Floyd County, Butts County

Downtown Woodstock businesses offer 'scratch off' savings

By
Published  August 1, 2024 10:57am EDT
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Fun with Woodstock's 'Summer Scratch Off'

Over the next two weeks, business owners in Woodstock are handing out a whole bundle of jackpots to shoppers in the mood for savings.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. - There’s nothing better than scoring a prize on a scratch-off lotto ticket, right? Well, good news: over the next two weeks, business owners in Woodstock are handing out a whole bundle of jackpots to shoppers in the mood for savings.

Visit Woodstock GA — the city’s official destination marketing organization — is hosting a Summer Scratch Off Lottery starting today and running through August 15th. What is it? Simple: during the promotion, participating stores in Downtown Woodstock will give shoppers one Summer Scratch Off card for each purchase. The cards feature a discount offering which may be used immediately or later in the month at that same business. Visit Woodstock GA officials tell us that shoppers can also fill out their name and email address on the Summer Scratch Off card and hand it in to the store, to then be entered into a raffle to win further prizes. Five winners will each get $100 in Downtown Dollars, which may be used as cash at participating downtown shops and restaurants. 

Businesses participating in the Summer Scratch Off Lottery include Apricot Lane Woodstock, Blue Frog Imports, Branches Boutique, Brenda's House of Flowers, Brooklynn's, Dare To Be Different on Main, Dress Up, Fashion Cupcake, Kilwin's Chocolates and Ice Cream, Leaning Ladder Olive Oil, Made Mercantile, The Rustic Market, Salon and Spa Venessa, Spirited Boutiques, Sucré, The Sweet Read, and the Woodstock Visitors Center. For more information on the program, click here.

We never pass up a chance to support local businesses here on Good Day Atlanta — especially when scoring deals is part of the mix. So, we spent the morning in Downtown Woodstock, scratching off our lotto tickets! Click the video player in this article to check it out!