Police: 2 injured in knife fight outside Downtown Atlanta Waffle House

Two men are recovering after a knife fight outside a Downtown Atlanta Waffle House early Tuesday morning.

Police tell FOX 5 the fight broke out just before 2 a.m. at the Waffle House on the 100 block of Andrew Young International Boulevard NW across the street from Centennial Olympic Park.

Officials say during the fight the two men stabbed each other, leaving at least one with serious injuries.

The other man ran to the American Hotel nearby to call for help.

Officials have not released the identity of either man or said what led up to the fight.

At this time, investigators have not said if anyone will be charged in connection with the incident.