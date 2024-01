A 23-year-old man has surrendered to police for the murder of a man found shot to death in Downtown Atlanta on Dec. 18, 2023.

Leonardo Metelus has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Officers arrived at the scene around 5:20 p.m. to find the man’s body with apparent gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Metelus has been booked into the Fulton County Jail.