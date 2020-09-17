Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:46 PM EDT, Carroll County, Coweta County, Heard County
11
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM EDT until SAT 3:39 AM EDT, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cobb County, Coweta County, Dougherty County, Fayette County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:31 PM EDT, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:24 AM EDT until SUN 1:42 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:43 PM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:21 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:06 PM EDT, Upson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:37 AM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:42 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County

Downed trees, flooded road in Buckhead after storm reaches Georgia

By
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Downed trees, flooded roads remain after Hurricane Sally

Roads were left flooded for several hours after Hurricane Sally made its way through Metro Atlanta.

ATLANTA - Thursday afternoon Joe Tribble took us through his basement follow Tropical Storm Sally.

"A lot of it has already gone down. Where I'm standing right now was underwater," Tribble explained. (basement)

Water from the storm seeped through overnight.

"I've got a little dehumidifier over there that will be working 24/7 for a while. You can see we had to pile up stuff in the middle of the night so that it didn’t get messed up," he explained to FOX 5's Brian Hill.

While the water in Tribbles’ basement receded quickly, the standing water in front of his home turned Woodward Way near Oldfield Road, into a river.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

"We haven't seen something like this - where it got up to, it got up to 19.05 feet. The last time we had a pretty big flood, it was only 17 feet," he explained.

As the water continued to rise, likely from Peachtree Creek near Atlanta Memorial Park, people rushed to save their cars early Thursday morning.

"If we kept our cars in our driveway, they would be gone basically," Freddie Hutton explained after walking through several inches of floodwater to reach his car.

SEE ALSO: Sally weakens to a Post-Tropical Cyclone as it moves through north Georgia

However, flooding was not the only cause for concern.

A tree fell on the car, knocking down power lines along Peachtree Battle Avenue near Havenridge Drive.

"It looks like everyone is totally safe," Molly Mcgonigle, who was out checking on her friends, said. "I know it's definitely affected the neighborhood."

While people said this is a headache, they said it is expected when living near the water.

"I hate to say this but you kind of get used to it," Tribble described.

Thankfully, no injuries or deaths were reported in this area.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.