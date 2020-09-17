Sally weakens to a Post-Tropical Cyclone as it moves through north Georgia

Sally continues to weaken as it picks up speed over Georgia after hitting the Gulf Coast as a Category 2 hurricane. The remnants of Sally are expected to bring widespread flooding and severe weather to the Carolina's, but the worst is behind us in north Georgia.

Sally weakens to post-tropical cyclone.

As of 11 a.m., Sally was centered about 115 miles southwest of Athen, Georgia and is moving northeast at 21 mph.

Several neighborhoods in our area received over 5 inches of rain from Sally while the Atlanta has set a record for the most precipitation on Sept. 17. At this time, the official amount of rain is still climbing, but it has already exceeded the previous daily record of 2.74 inches from 1971.

Lingering showers Thursday evening

We will continue to see improving weather conditions the rest of Thursday, but it will still remain breezy with lingering nuisance showers.

Mostly cloudy and warmer.

MORE: Officials: 1 dead after large tree falls on SW Atlanta home

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Georgia EMCs are reporting about 6,200 outages across the state. Georgia Power reported over 24,000 customers affected by outages.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, and Pulaski counties until Friday morning.

Runoff associated with the heavy rains could produce flash flooding and river flooding.

The storm caused major delays due to flooding and fallen trees.

Cobb County officials say the heavy rains forced to close four parks due to high water. East Cobb Park, Fullers Park, Noonday Creek Park, and the Sweat Mountain Dog Park will stay closed until the waters recede and crews can repair damages.

In central Georgia, Robins Air Force Base closed one of its entrances Thursday morning due to flooding. In a Facebook post, the base said it would delay the start of the workday for some employees.

Authorities have warned that rain from the storm could swell eight waterways in Florida and Alabama to record levels.

Remember to never drive through areas where water is covering the road. Turn around, don't drown!

Sally is the earliest 18th named storm in a busy tropical season, beating Stan, which formed on Oct. 2, 2006.

The FOX 5 Storm Team will be monitoring the latest on Sally throughout the week, and bring you new details as they become available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.