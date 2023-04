A downed tree is blocking Roswell Road this morning.

According to Sandy Springs Police, the tree is blocking the southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Roswell Road between Northridge Road and Northridge Crossing.

It is not clear when the lanes will reopen. Drivers may wish to seek an alternate route temporarily.

Police did not say what caused the tree to fall down, but it is possibl7 weather related.

