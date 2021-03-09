Douglasville police discuss gang violence during town hall meeting

Douglasville police tackled the issue of gangs and drugs during their quarterly town hall on Monday evening. The discussion comes just a couple of weeks after Douglasville police arrested 10 people after a gang-related fight.

"We've been working gangs here since 2007. We've prosecuted quite a few," said Lt. Ken Winklepleck with the Douglasville Police Department.

He said this type of violence isn't taking over the city, but it's something the department is actively fighting.

"Most of our more serious gang issues occur from gangs that are operating outside of Douglasville. They come here and victimize folks," he said.

Lt. Winklepleck said the most troubling thing they're noticing is younger kids showing interest in this type of behavior.

"They join for a variety of reasons. When they call themselves a gang, of course, they are not legally a gang until they commit that criminal gang activity but they put themselves in a position where they might be confronted with an actual gang," he said.

Advertisement

Late last month, Douglasville police announced they arrested 10 people after a gang-related fight at Arbor Place Mall.

Most of the people involved in the January 2nd brawl were teens. Police said some of the people who were arrested in the fight in January were a part of a gang that has been in existence since some of the teenagers were in middle school.

Eight of the people are from Douglas County, while two are from Louisiana.

Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks said this is an issue that goes beyond law enforcement. Parents need to play an active role in their child's life.

"Making sure they check the young people and making sure they check who their friends are. How are they dressing when they leave? Watching any changes in attitudes," he said.

Sparks said a key part in keeping children from taking part in dangerous behavior comes from early education and prevention, something the city's Youth Against Violence program aims to do.

Since its start in 2008, 4,000 at-risk teens have completed the program which teaches life skills, anger management, good decision-making skills, and consequences of gang activity and drug use.

"To help our young people in this community stay away from gang mentality. So, that they may become fruitful citizens and be a part of organizations that are doing something positive for the community," Sparks said.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.