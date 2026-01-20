Douglasville man charged with molesting 15-year-old Northgate High student

The Brief Ronny Ernesto Real, 22, is charged with child molestation after allegedly picking up a 15-year-old girl from her high school and driving her to his home for sex. Authorities say they filed charges in Douglas County, where Real lives, and in Newnan, where the girl attends Northgate High School. Real faces additional charges and is being held without bond.



A Douglasville man is accused of picking up an underage girl from her high school and engaging in sexual acts.

The 22-year-old is being charged with child molestation.

What we know:

Newnan Police say the case was referred to them by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Twenty-two-year-old Ronny Ernesto Real is accused of molesting a 15-year-old girl whom he picked up from her high school.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has charged Real with child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and interference with custody. Newnan Police say Real is accused of picking up the girl from Northgate High School in Coweta County and taking her to his house in Douglasville.

Ronny Ernesto Real (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

Newnan Police told FOX 5 that he was arrested while with the girl after police identified his vehicle and pulled it over. The girl was reunited with her family at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say he took the girl without her parents’ consent or the school’s knowledge.

What's next:

Records indicate that he turned 22 the day before the incident. The sheriff’s office says he is being held in the Douglas County Jail without bond, and he faces further charges in Coweta County.