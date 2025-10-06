Douglass High educators credit ‘determination and details’ for student success

The Brief Atlanta Public Schools achieved a record 90.48% graduation rate, the highest in district history. Frederick Douglass High School raised its graduation rate to 89%, gaining nearly 30 points over three years. Educators at Douglass use one-on-one monitoring and dual enrollment programs to keep students on track for graduation.



At Frederick Douglass High School, staff members gather around a table, studying lists of classes, credits and graduation goals. It’s part of what Principal Shermaine Jennings calls "determination and details," a strategy that’s helping push more students across the finish line.

By the numbers:

The approach is paying off. Atlanta Public Schools recently announced a district-wide graduation rate of 90.48 percent, the highest in its history. At Douglass High, known to students as "Astro Country," the rate climbed to 89 percent, up more than seven points from last year and nearly 30 points over the past three years.

The gains at Douglass reflect a districtwide effort that has lifted graduation rates across Atlanta Public Schools for three straight years. For many in the community, it’s proof that steady investment in students, and persistent encouragement from educators, is paying off.

What they're saying:

"It’s not one size fits all," Jennings said. "We focus on what’s best for them."

Inside the school’s graduation monitoring meeting, counselors, tutors, teachers and social workers review each student’s progress. They make plans for extra support, identify barriers and help students stay on track toward their diplomas.

For senior Joshua Tucker, that hands-on attention has made a difference. "Since my freshman year they have been on us constantly about our grades," Tucker said. He’s now on pace to graduate in December.

Recent graduate Adonis McCrary, who finished first in his class and now attends Georgia Tech, said the district’s dual enrollment program was key to his success. "ACCA allowed me to take college courses that would transfer once I go to college," McCrary said, referring to the Atlanta College and Career Academy. "It was a grind every single day."

Senior Elizabeth Monarca Bonilla agreed that support from educators helps students stay focused despite distractions. "Stay focused," she said. "Douglas prepares you for the best. I didn’t think I would be ready."