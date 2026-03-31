Douglas County teen killed in crash after prom

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The Brief An 18-year-old student at Chapel Hill High School has died following a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning. State troopers believe the victim was ejected from the car after it left the road and struck an embankment. A second passenger was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.



A Douglas County teen died after the car she was in crashed following prom night.

What we know:

Police said Patience Price, 18, died early Saturday morning after the car she was in went off the road and hit an embankment. Georgia State Patrol troopers said it appears Price wasn't wearing her seatbelt when the car crashed, causing her to be ejected from the vehicle.

The crash happened around 3:36 a.m. on Chapel Hill Road at Rosemont Drive. The road was closed for several hours while investigators worked the scene. A passenger in the backseat was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

What they're saying:

Price's mom started a GoFundMe to raise money for her funeral. In the fundraiser, her mom described Price as a "fire cracker" who loved the Lord. She said Price died after attending Chapel Hill High School's prom, just months before she was set to graduate in May.

"She faced kidney challenges with courage and grace, and today we find comfort in believing she is at peace and fully healed," Price's mom said. "While we may never understand why her time with us was cut short, we trust that her life had purpose and that her love and spirit will continue to live on through all who knew her. The impact she made was quiet but powerful, and it will not be forgotten."

What we don't know:

FOX 5 has reached out to Douglas County Schools for comment and is waiting to hear back.