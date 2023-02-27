Douglas County woman convicted of stabbing her husband to death

article

A Douglas County woman faces life for the 2020 stabbing death of her husband in Douglas County.

Jasmine Williams, 32, was convicted of malice murder, aggravated assault and felony murder last Friday.

The conviction stems from an incident that happened on Oct. 17, 2020 at a home along Frieda Street in Douglasville. Deputies were called out to find a Darzjai Williams on the ground in the front yard with a four-inch stab wound to the left side of his chest. Medics attempted to revive him, but he died from his injuries.

Deputies found Jasmine Williams sitting under a nearby tree.

Investigators learned the two were involved in a violent altercation after she had returned from work and errands. Williams pulled three knives on her husband and chased him through the house, kicked two doors in, stabbed at the bathroom door several times, and then chases him outside where she stabbed him with a butcher knife.

Those in the house said they tried to break the couple apart, even closing and locking the front door when her husband left to go outside and call his cousin for a ride. While he waited, she was able to get out and fatally stab him.

During the trial, all the witnesses told the same story about how she attacked him with knives.

"Our community yet again faces another tragic loss to domestic violence. We have to understand that this interrupts the very fabric of our county. A family has lost a loved one in a violent and senseless act," said District Attorney Dalia Racine.

Jasmine Williams was two-months out on bond for an unrelated aggravated assault charge after investigators say she threatened her neighbor with a knife.

No word on when she faces sentenced, but she could face a maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole.