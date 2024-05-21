Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds earns clear victory in Democratic primary

article

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds has been chosen again by the voters to serve as the county’s top cop.

The incumbent sheriff faced Cryus Colley and Shedarren Fanning.

Sheriff Pounds has emphasized transparency and accountability during his tenure. His re-election campaign focused on continuing his efforts to improve public safety, combat drug trafficking, and foster better relations between law enforcement and the community.

The sheriff pulled 80% of the vote on Tuesday, garnering nearly 12,000 votes.

Colley, with his 16 years of law enforcement experience, made a respectable run, pulling in 16% of the vote.

Fanning's candidacy, which has been mired in controversy, faced its latest issue on the morning of the election when he surrendered himself to the Gwinnett County Jail. He has denied the charges against him.

Earlier reports from the FOX 5 I-Team revealed that Fanning made inappropriate comments to a female subordinate while on duty, raising questions about his professionalism. Additionally, a Douglas County voter opposed to Fanning's candidacy recently posted an Atlanta Police Department (APD) video obtained through the Open Records Act, further questioning his conduct and suitability for the role.

There was no Republican challenger in this election, but Sheriff Pound will still be on November's ballot.