Douglas County repeat offender convicted in 2024 murder over shoes

A Douglas County jury convicted a man with a violent past in a 2024 murder, which prosecutors said was motivated by shoes.

What we know:

Don Bondieumaitre was convicted in the 2024 killing of 26-year-old Tymarion Bivins.

Prosecutors said Bondieumaitre, who had previously served 15 years in Florida for attempted premeditated murder, shot and killed Bivins in April 2024 at the Trevento Apartments in Douglasville.

Doorbell video shown to jurors captured the moments after the shooting.

"He dead. He dead," a voice is heard in the footage.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Victoria Hicks told jurors the confrontation began when Bivins, who was dating Bondieumaitre’s stepdaughter, walked into the defendant’s apartment without quickly removing his shoes.

"The dispute started about him wearing shoes in the defendant’s home," Hicks said. "The defendant had a welcome mat outside of his apartment that said ‘take off your g*dda*n shoes.’ The victim walked into the apartment and I guess he didn’t take the shoes off quick enough for the defendant."

Prosecutors said the disagreement escalated into an argument in the breezeway, where Bondieumaitre shot Bivins in the back of the head.

Bondieumaitre claimed self-defense and even returned to the scene days later, re-enacting the encounter in front of investigators’ body cameras, but Bivins was unarmed, officials said.

Jurors deliberated for less than two hours before returning a guilty verdict.

"He had absolutely no remorse for what he was doing," Hicks said after the trial. "He didn’t seem scared for his life. He seemed like he was pissed off and shot the person that pissed him off."

What's next:

Bondieumaitre was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 15 years.