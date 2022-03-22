Sheriff: Missing Douglas County 15-year-old may be in metro Atlanta

article

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office need your help finding a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for four days.

Officials say 15-year-old Christian Johnson was last seen on the morning of March 18 before leaving home.

Johnson is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 135 pounds. He has black hair in short twists and brown eyes.

Officials believe the missing teen may be in the metro Atlanta area.

If you have any information that could help with the search for Johnson, please call Douglas County investigators at 678-486-1307.

