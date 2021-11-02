Sheriff: 12-year-old Douglasville girl last seen on Halloween

article

Douglas County deputies need your help finding a missing girl last seen on Halloween night.

Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office say 12-year-old Hailynn Parker was last seen Oct. 31 around 5:15 p.m. in the area of McKown Road and Pine View Circle.

The missing preteen is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of 110 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Parker was last known to be wearing a black hoodie, black shirt, black jeans, and black Nike slide sandals.

If you have any information that could help deputies make sure she's safe, please call investigators at 678-486-1245.

