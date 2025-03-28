Douglas County man sentenced to life for 'unspeakably horrible' abuse

article

The Brief Christopher Bader, 48, was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to incest, aggravated child molestation, and child molestation involving two victims he abused over several years. The Douglas County investigation revealed disturbing evidence, including victim DNA on items recovered from Bader’s vehicle and abusive photos found on his phone. Victims gave emotional testimony during sentencing, and District Attorney Dalia Racine praised their bravery, calling the case a severe violation of trust and safety.



A Douglas County man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of incest, aggravated child molestation, and child molestation involving two young girls he abused for years.

What we know:

Christopher Bader, 48, entered the plea on March 27 in front of Chief Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams, who described his actions as "unspeakably horrible" and expressed hope that he would never be released. As part of the sentence, Bader must serve the first 25 years without the possibility of parole.

The case began on May 3, 2021, when the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Bader had been sexually abusing two girls since they were young children. Investigator Jay Smith led the investigation, during which the victims revealed that Bader had groomed and isolated them, then subjected them to increasingly violent abuse. For years, each girl was unaware that the other was also being abused.

As they got older, the abuse continued, and Bader reportedly supplied them with drugs and alcohol. The investigation revealed disturbing details, including photographs of the abuse found on Bader’s phone and items recovered from his vehicle containing the victims’ DNA, confirmed through testing at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab.

Bader was arrested twice during the investigation. After being granted bond the first time, he failed to appear in court and attempted to flee the area with one of the victims before being arrested again.

At sentencing, the now-adult victims spoke in court, sharing emotional testimony about the pain and trauma they endured. They asked that Bader be held fully accountable and supported the guilty plea to avoid a prolonged trial.

What they're saying:

"This is not only a violation of the law but a violation of the trust and safety that every child deserves," said District Attorney Dalia Racine. "We are in awe of the bravery and courage of the victims who spoke up and brought light to what the defendant wanted to forever keep in the dark."

Bader showed no emotion or remorse during the proceedings. He also faces pending charges related to the same victims in Alabama.