Douglas County man receives life sentence for murder of uncle, shooting of deputy

A 28-year-old Douglas County man was sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing his uncle and shooting a deputy responding to the initial 911 call.

Jonathon Christian Roman entered a guilty plea to charges of murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, multiple aggravated assaults, and terroristic threats on June 13.

Deadly Douglas County shooting

Officers were called at around 9:30 a.m. to Roman's home located along North Bear Drive near Kings Highway on Oct. 25, 2023. Investigators say a fight between Roman and his aunt, who also lived at the home, escalated with him striking her with a bag and threatening to kill her. She ran to get help from her brother, Walter Jack Johnson, who lived in a trailer on the property.

Informed of the assault, Johnson hurried towards the house to confront Roman. As he reached the carport door, Roman, positioned outside, opened the door and shot Johnson in the chest. Johnson collapsed, and Roman reportedly stated, "I told you I would kill him."

Jonathon Christian Roman confronts Douglas County deputies

Roman’s half-brother promptly called 911, reporting the shooting and that the shooter remained armed inside the house. Douglas County Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Reeves, Sgt. Shay Brooks, and Deputy Charles "Ken" Davenport arrived at the scene. They were met by the 911 caller and swiftly moved to locate the shooter and assist the victim.

Entering through the carport door, the deputies confronted Roman, who initially ducked into the living room before reemerging with a gun. Roman shot Davenport twice in the chest and once in the shoulder. Despite his injuries, Davenport's vest absorbed two bullets, mitigating the damage.

Sgt. Reeves, armed with a tactical rifle, immediately returned fire, hitting Roman multiple times and providing cover for Davenport and Brooks. With Reeves gaining control of Roman, the other deputies attended to Davenport.

Roman was subsequently flown to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment, from which he recovered. Davenport received hospital treatment for his shoulder. Johnson died at the scene.

Due to the involvement of a law enforcement officer in the shooting, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate the incident.

Jonathon Roman sentenced

"Our law enforcement officers constantly face danger to protect our community, and they do it without regard to their own safety and in the service of others. We are grateful for the true heroics they displayed and are extremely thankful that Deputy Davenport was protected by his fellow officers and is on the road to recovery. We pray that the families impacted by this tragedy can find healing, and we are hopeful that this resolution can help them in that journey," Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine commented.

Judge McClain sentenced Jonathon Roman to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole following his guilty plea.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation led the case, with Chief Assistant District Attorney Kevin McMurry spearheading the prosecution. Chief Superior Court Judge William H. McClain presided.