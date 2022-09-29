Douglas County law enforcement have parade for child with 'serious' medical condition

Law enforcement in Douglas County helped brighten the day of a 7-year-old boy with a serious medical issue.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said 7-year-old Landon, whose grandfather recently retired from the Villa Rica Police Department, loves "SpongeBob Squarepants," Halloween and police officers.

A parade of law enforcement greeted him as he watched on the front stoop of his home. In all, about 20 vehicles participated in the neighborhood convoy.

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds and Chief Deputy Kenneth Conner stopped on the porch to say, "Hello," to Landon.

"Most of us get into Law Enforcement to make a difference, to have a positive impact on someone’s life. To this little 7-year-old boy, we have always been his heroes. We left knowing that his heroes were there for him, showing him love, and showing him that he is a hero to us," a Facebook post by Sheriff Tim Pounds said.