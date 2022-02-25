Douglas County deputies seize multiple stolen guns, drugs

A suspect has been taken into custody after Douglas County Sheriff's deputies seized several guns connected to a burglary.

Authorities executed two search warrants at Post Road in Winston, Georgia on February 23 related to a burglary and stolen property.

Investigators found 10 guns, along with ammunition and methamphetamine.

A suspect identified as Joshua Richardson was arrested at one of the locations. Richardson is charged with burglary, forgery, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities said the discovery and arrested were the result of a month-long investigation into stolen property.

He was booked into the Douglas County Jail.

