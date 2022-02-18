Douglas County deputies search for missing 33-year-old woman

article

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in their search for a woman who has been missing for over 48 hours.

Deputies said Julie Lynn Wingate, 33, was last seen on February 16 around 9:20 a.m. in Douglasville, Georgia.

Prior to her disappearance Wingate was seen wearing blue jeans and a tie-dye sweatshirt.

Authorities describe her as a woman 5 ft. and 2 in. tall, weighing around 125 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Wingate's whereabouts should contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 770-920-4992.

