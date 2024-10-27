Doug Emhoff rallies support for VP Harris across metro Atlanta

The Brief Doug Emhoff, Second Gentleman and husband to Vice President Kamala Harris, campaigned in metro Atlanta to garner support for Harris' bid for the White House over the weekend. He urged supporters to engage in grassroots efforts, such as door-knocking and phone banking, to clear the "Trumpian fog." Emhoff highlighted Harris's commitment to problem-solving throughout her career, her support for the Jewish community, and the vital role of the state in the upcoming election.



Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff made several stops in metro Atlanta on Sunday, continuing to gather support for his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Emhoff spoke to a crowd of supporters gathered at Pontoon Brewing Company in Sandy Springs Sunday afternoon, encouraging them to head door-to-door to continue gathering support for Vice President Harris.

"All I'm doing is traveling the country back and forth, getting folks to see what is right in front of them to wipe this ‘Trumpian’ fog away," Emhoff said.

Vice President Harris and former President Trump are neck-and-neck in the race for the White House in Georgia.

That's why supporters like Julie Zebrak came in from Maryland to help encourage Georgians to get out and vote.

"I'm knocking [on] doors, I'm organizing women, I'm phone banking, and I'm doing whatever it takes to make sure that we preserve democracy, to make sure we are protecting our daughters' reproductive rights," Zebrak said.

"She has spent her entire career solving problems, not causing problems," Emhoff explained.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff in Sandy Springs, Georgia on Oct. 27, 2024.

During his speech, Emhoff spoke about the Vice President's support for the Jewish community.

"She will continue to support us Jews. She will continue to help in this fight against hate and antisemitism," he said.

He also said the campaign's work here in Georgia was far from over.

"Calling those people, making the case, making sure they do their research so they can see what is so obviously true that we need to elect Kamala as president, because if we do not, this country will be fundamentally different," Emhoff explained.

"I'm just so delighted that so many people in Georgia and around the country get to see the candidate that I have been working closely with for five years and making sure that she is closing the gap here in Georgia," Zebrak said.

Governor Tim Walz will be heading to Savannah and Columbus on Tuesday.