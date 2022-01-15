2 dead after double shooting in Gwinnett County shopping center parking lot, police say

The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a deadly double shooting that happened early Saturday morning in the parking lot of a shopping center on Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Police went to the scene at around 12:30 am. and found two men with gunshot wounds. Officials pronounced one man dead at the scene. The other person was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The motive of the shooting is unknown to detectives but the investigation is continuing.

Gwinnett Police Detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Jimmy Carter Blvd around 12:30 am. Officers responded to a person shot call in a parking lot of a shopping plaza. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The victims' names have not been released, pending notification of next-of-kin.

