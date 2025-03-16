1 man dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at South Fulton apartments

article

Police in South Fulton are investigating a shooting that killed one man and sent another person to the hospital on Friday night.

Investigators say shots rang out around 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 4900 block of Delano Road.

What we know:

Authorities tell FOX 5 that officers were called to the Freedom Park Apartments after reports of a shooting.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they found two victims who had been shot.

Both victims were rushed to local hospitals. One man, identified as Kenyon Collins, died from his injuries. Police have not shared an update on the second victim.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the second victim at this time.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the deadly violence. There have been no arrests made in the case.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the South Fulton Police Department.