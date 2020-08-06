Double murder suspect last seen in Georgia apprehended in Connecticut

article

A man wanted for the murders of two people in Connecitcut was taken into custody this morning following a nationwide manhunt, authorities said.

Russell Smith, of Windsor, Connecticut, is accused of murdering brothers Aaron Walker and Franklin Spencer on February 22 at a bar in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

Smith had last been seen in McDonough, Georgia on July 31.

According to officials, Smith surrendered to U.S. Marshals and the Bloomfield Police Department In Bloomfield. On August 3, 2020, following a national press release and posted $5,000 reward for Smith, the U.S. Marshals said they were contacted by associates and friends on Smith’s behalf for him to surrender.

