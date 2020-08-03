Officials: Double murder suspect last seen in McDonough

article

Authorities are searching for a double murder suspect from Connecticut who could be in Georgia.

Russell Smith, of Windsor, Connecticut, is accused of murdering brothers Aaron Walker and Franklin Spencer on February 22 at a bar in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

The U.S. Marshals said the suspect "fancies himself as a lady's man" and he could be staying with friends or family. He frequents a number of states, including Georgia, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, New York, and the New England area.

Smith was last seen in McDonough, Georgia on July 31.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any information leading to Smith's arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-877-926-8332.

The suspect is described as 5'10", 180 pounds. He's bald or has short black hair and he's considered armed and dangerous.

