Double murder suspect caught after escaping from Georgia police

A double murder suspect is back in custody after escaping from police in South Fulton.

Isaih Alexander Williams, 18, escaped from the South Fulton Police precinct on Old National Highway Monday night by manipulating locks, officials said.

At the time, Officials considered Williams considered armed and dangerous. He's described as a black male, 5'7" and weighs about 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Williams is wanted for two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm, escape, and burglary.

Both Clayton County and Fulton County residents were urged to be on alert since Old National Highway borders Clayton County.

After three hours on the run, South Fulton Police say that Williams was back in custody.