16-year-old boy found shot to death in Columbus park

Police in Columbus, Georgia are searching for a gunman who killed a teenager in a shooting in a local park Thursday night.

The Columbus Police Department says their officers responded on Thursday to reports of a shooting in front of the ball field of Double Church Park on the 2300 block of Double Churches Road.

At the scene, officers found the body of 16-year-old Dayton Willis lying on the ground. The teen had been shot multiple times.

The department's violent crimes unit has now taken the lead on the investigation.

At this time, police have not released any details about what led up to the shooting or any possible suspects.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call investigators at (706) 225-4340 or submit tips anonymously via City Protect.