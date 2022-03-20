Doraville Police searching for missing 22-year-old

article

The Doraville Police is seeking the public's assistance in their search for a missing 22-year-old.

The family of Jamel Richmond said they last heard from him on March 6.

Richmond lives and works in Marietta, but he was staying with a friend in Fairburn for a few days, according to his sister. At some point it is believed Richmond left Fairburn to return to Marietta, but was dropped off at a Shell gas station in the 5000 block of Roosevelt Hwy. in Union City.

Prior to his disappearance Richmond was seen wearing a green hoodie, black pants, and Adidas Yeezy shoes.

Anyone with information on Richmond's whereabouts should contact the Doraville Police Department.

_____

