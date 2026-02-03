Urgent search for 4-month-old child abducted by wanted felon in Doraville, police say

article

The Brief Doraville police are searching for 4-month-old Josiah Rincon, taken without consent during a domestic violence incident. Suspect Antonio Cordova fled police in a purple Infiniti sedan with Georgia temporary tag P7032929. Cordova is wanted for kidnapping, child cruelty, and battery, with a known history of family violence.



Police are searching for a 4-month-old boy and his father following a domestic violence call Tuesday morning that led to a pursuit at Doraville Plaza.

4-month-old abduction

What we know:

Officers arrived at 5750 Buford Hwy. around 10 a.m. to investigate the report, only to learn that the victim’s child, Josiah Rincon, had been taken by his father without the mother's permission. Police attempted to apprehend the suspect, 18-year-old Antonio Cordova, but he managed to flee the scene and remains at large.

Four-month-old Josiah Rincon remains missing after he was taken without consent during a domestic dispute at 5750 Buford Highway on Feb. 2, 2026. (Doraville Police Department)

The infant was last seen wearing a distinctive outfit:

A brown bear onesie

A beige long-sleeved shirt featuring animal prints

White pants and a white hat

Cordova was last seen driving a purple Infiniti sedan displaying a temporary tag: P7032929.

Police are looking for this purple Infiniti sedan, tag P7032929, which suspect Antonio Cordova used to flee the scene of a kidnapping in Doraville on Feb. 2, 2026. (Doraville Police Department)

According to investigators, Cordova has a prior criminal history involving family violence and aggravated stalking. He is currently wanted by the Doraville Police Department on several charges, including:

Kidnapping

Battery and family violence

Third-degree child cruelty

Interference with custody

Antonio Cordova, 18, is wanted for kidnapping and domestic violence after fleeing from officers at Doraville Plaza on Feb. 2, 2026. (Doraville Police Department)

Police noted that Cordova also has additional outstanding warrants from other law enforcement agencies.

Where is Antonio Cordova?

What we don't know:

Police have not confirmed which direction Antonio Cordova was traveling when he fled the Buford Highway location.

Authorities have not provided an update on whether the infant is believed to be in immediate physical danger or if he has access to necessary supplies.

It remains unknown which specific law enforcement agencies hold the additional outstanding warrants for Cordova’s arrest.

Why no Amber Alert?

Dig deeper:

According to the Doraville Police Department, investigators reached out to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, but was told the "case did not meet those requirements."

The GBI's criteria to activate a Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert system, must meet the following requirements:

Law enforcement officials have a reasonable belief that an abduction has occurred.

Law enforcement officials believe that the child is in imminent danger or serious bodily injury or death.

Enough descriptive information exists about the victim and the abductor for law enforcement to issue a Levi's Call: Georgia's AMBER Alert.

The victim of the abduction is a child age 17 years or younger.

The child's name and other critical data elements - including the child abduction (CA) and AMBER Alert (AA) flags - have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) system.

Activation will not be granted for:

Non-custodial abductions where no danger exists to the child

Runaways

FOX 5 has reached out to the GBI to find out what criteria is not met in this case.

What you can do:

If you see them, call 911 immediately.