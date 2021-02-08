Don't post your COVID-19 vaccination card on social media

It’s been a bit challenging for many to get the COVID-19 vaccination. So when you do it, it’s kind of a big deal, and people like to post about it.

But, the Better Business Bureau reports scammers are taking advantage of your posted information. Two things are emerging: ID theft and counterfeit vaccination cards.

Those cards contain birthdays, full names, and information about where you got that vaccination and when you received it. In Great Britain, according to the BBB, replica cards are popping up for sale on eBay and social media platforms.

Now, just that alone isn’t enough to steal your ID, but when combined with info on the dark web that’s probably out there already, it can be used to steal your identity. Often missing for scammers are the full birthdays or the middle name. And that card fills in those blanks.

If you've already posted a picture, delete it. Instead, you can post the sticker you get after getting your COVID-19 vaccination. It’s also a good time to review your social media settings to make sure your posts are only seen by friends and are not public.

