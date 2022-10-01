Police: 2 convicted felons arrested during drug raid at SW Atlanta home

article

Two convicted felons are in custody after the search of an Atlanta home suspected of being used for drug trafficking, police say.

On Sept. 8, police raided a home on Donnelly Avenue in southwest Atlanta that officers they believed illegal narcotics were being held and sold.

At the home, officers say they found a variety of illegal drugs including marijuana, MDMA, heroin, crack cocaine, and Xanax and Oxycodone pills.

Two men, identified as 37-year-old Quenson Beavers and 37-year-old Chad Dabney, were taken into custody. When running their names through a background check, police say they turned out to both be convicted felons.

Both men were charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, trafficking heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, and MDMA, and possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute. Dabney was also charged with obstructing law enforcement officers.

Both men were book at the Fulton County Jail.