Trump's lawyers withdraw efforts to move his case to federal court

Former President Donald Trump will not seek to have his case moved from Fulton County Superior Court to U.S. District Court.

FOX 5 obtained a court document filed by Trump’s attorneys on Thursday which notifies his court of his removal to request the case be moved to federal court.

Trump’s defense attorney Steven Sadow writes that Trump has what he terms as a "well-founded confidence that this Honorable Court intends to fully and completely protect his constitutional right to a fair trial and guarantee him due process of law throughout the prosecution of his case in the Superior Court of Fulton County…"

Former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants were indicted Aug. 14 for violating Georgia’s RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act and other charges related to the 2020 election results in Georgia. The grand jury indictment was issued following a 2-and-1/2-year investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and a recommendation for indictment by a special grand jury earlier in the year.

Offenses listed in the indictment include an alleged request from Trump to Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, to alter votes. Other charges include making false statements and writings, impersonating a public officer, filing false documents, influencing witnesses, conspiracy to defraud the state, and perjury, among others.

Additional defendants in the case include Trump’s former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and Meadows.