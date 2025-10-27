Officer-involved shooting on Donald Lee Hollow Parkway under investigation
article
ATLANTA - The investigation into an officer-involved shooting in northwest Atlanta is underway this evening.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 2000 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
FOX 5 crews spotted crime scene tape across the normally busy roadway and in the parking lot of several businesses.
What we don't know:
It was not clear if anyone was injured or what led up to the shooting.
Police were not able to immediately confirm further details.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this story.