Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Officer-involved shooting on Donald Lee Hollow Parkway under investigation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 27, 2025 7:21pm EDT
NW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

An officer-involved shooting prompted a large police response along the 2000 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in northwest Atlanta on Oct. 27, 2025. (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - The investigation into an officer-involved shooting in northwest Atlanta is underway this evening.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

FOX 5 crews spotted crime scene tape across the normally busy roadway and in the parking lot of several businesses.

What we don't know:

It was not clear if anyone was injured or what led up to the shooting.

Police were not able to immediately confirm further details.

The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this story.

NW AtlantaNewsCrime and Public Safety