Surveillance video shows apparently armed suspect flee deadly shooting scene

Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta.

Police shared surveillance video of a suspect wearing a white t-shirt at 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, near the Parkside Quarry Yards apartment complex.

Video appears to show a man concealing a pistol in his waistband before taking off down a hallway with another person.

Police said the shooting happened at around 2 p.m. on Sunday. Police found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene and Grady EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.