Surveillance video shows apparently armed suspect flee deadly shooting scene

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
NW Atlanta
Surveillance video shows man with handgun in waistband flee shooting scene, police say

The video shows one man tucking what appears to be a pistol into his waistband and another person following them. Police said it's linked to a shooting on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta

Police shared surveillance video of a suspect wearing a white t-shirt at 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, near the Parkside Quarry Yards apartment complex.

Video appears to show a man concealing a pistol in his waistband before taking off down a hallway with another person. 

Police said the shooting happened at around 2 p.m. on Sunday. Police found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene and Grady EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.