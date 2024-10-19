Domestic Violence Awareness Month highlights Sandy Springs woman's death

The Brief Amber Kelly was killed in May 2024. Her boyfriend is charged in her death. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Amber's family continues to advocate on behalf of domestic violence victims.



Five months after a Sandy Springs woman was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, her family is continuing to speak out to support other victims of domestic violence, especially in October, which is domestic violence awareness month.

"We still think about Amber pretty much all day every day," Kandace Kelly, Amber Kelly's sister, said.

Amber Kelly's sister and mother still say the days are still hard now, five months after she was killed.

"Nothing is helping to give any peace or comfort. It's devastating," Sharon Herndon, Amber's mother, said.

The 31-year-old was found dead in her Sandy Springs apartment in May. Sandy Springs Police say her boyfriend, Mamadi Tambajang, turned himself in days later, telling officers he left his girlfriend in her apartment where she wasn't moving or responding. He remains in the Fulton County jail and faces multiple charges including murder and aggravated assault.

Throughout October, Amber's family has participated in different domestic violence awareness events, from walks to volunteer work in her honor.

"I don't think either of us realized how triggering this month was going to be because we've never had to be involved with anything domestic violence related until now," Kandace said.

According to the latest data from the Georgia Commission on Family Violence, 92 victims and 27 bystanders were killed in domestic violence incidents in 2023. Forty-four perpetrators were also killed. Last year, the agency reported nearly 38,000 incidents of domestic violence throughout the state.

Amber Kellys family was devastated by the news that her boyfriend allegedly killed her and then turned himself in to Sandy Springs police.

"Love yourself more and don't be fooled by a person saying that they love you because love doesn't hurt it doesn't harm you," Herndon said. "I wish that Amber would have shared more, and I would have been more evasive."

"At the end of the day, I don't want anyone else to be sitting in the chaos we're sitting in," Kandace said.



The Georgia Commission on Family Violence has resources available on its website.

Anyone who knows about a domestic violence situation or if someone needs help leaving an abusive relationship should call the Georgia Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-33-HAVEN (4-2836).

Anyone who suspects a child is being abused or neglected or a child in crisis should call 1-855-GACHILD (422-4453). The Georgia Child Protective Services Hotline again is 1-855-422-4453.

Both hotlines are staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. However, if there's an immediate need for law enforcement intervention, call 911.