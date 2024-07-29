Domestic dispute on I-85 in Troup County leads to standoff, arrest

On July 2 at approximately 6:11 p.m., deputies from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible domestic dispute on Interstate 85 Northbound near the 14-mile marker. Reports indicated that a male had exited a vehicle, ran into the woods, and a gunshot was heard by the female caller.

Upon arrival, deputies located a truck on the side of the interstate and a female standing outside. The woman informed deputies that her husband, Calvin Copeland, had become upset and threatened to harm himself with a handgun while she was driving. She pulled over, and Calvin exited the truck. Moments later, she heard a gunshot. Calvin then returned to the truck and remained inside until law enforcement arrived.

For safety reasons, traffic on Interstate 85 Northbound was temporarily shut down. Law enforcement from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, and LaGrange Police Department attempted to negotiate with Calvin to exit the vehicle. When verbal communication failed, officers deployed pepper ball projectiles into the truck. Calvin then exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident.

Calvin Copeland was transported to Wellstar West Georgia Emergency Department for evaluation before being moved to the Troup County Jail. He faces charges of Obstruction of an Officer and Reckless Conduct.

No further information is available at this time.