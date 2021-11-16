Domestic battery suspect fires shot at officer during foot chase, police say

article

Atlanta police shared body camera footage of a shootout between an officer and a man who shot fired shots while he was being chased through an apartment complex.

Police said the suspect, Keith Ferguson, had outstanding warrants for domestic battery and was at the center of domestic dispute calls prior to when Atlanta police officers responded at around 4 a.m. on Nov. 11.

Ferguson had escaped officers before, so Police said Officers Hayes and Golden strategized by entering the apartment building from a different area to arrest the suspect.

Police said Officer Golden saw Ferguson briefly before a foot chase ensued. The body camera video shows an officer looking at a person's driver's license before the person runs away.

Police said Ferguson fired a shot at Golden from a black pistol while running. The bullet didn't strike Golden, police said.

In the video, the officer is seen drawing his gun and demanding the suspect put down his gun. The video ends when the chase leads to a fence with the suspect no longer in sight.

Hayes, who police said was also chasing the suspect, saw the black pistol malfunction and "physically subdued the suspect." Hayes had a minor injury from apprehending the man, police said.

Ferguson, police said, is a convicted felon with 16 arrest cycles. For the Nov. 11 incident, he faces aggravated assault on a peace officer, felon in possession of a firearm, felony obstruction and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

"Domestic violence calls can be extremely dangerous for law enforcement officers due to the volatility of the situation and the heightened range of emotions," APD said in a post of Facebook. "We are thankful that our officers are safe and that this dangerous suspect was apprehended without incident. We applaud the strategic planning between officer Hayes and officer Golden that enabled them to successfully arrest Ferguson. These officers displayed exemplary discipline and professionalism in this incident. Thanks to their work, we have one less dangerous suspect at large. Job well done!"

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP