Dolly Parton launches dog apparel line called Doggy Parton: 'My love for pets is stronger than ever'

Dolly Parton is excited to announce the launch of her dog apparel line, Doggy Parton.

"'Puppy Love' was my very first record, and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever," she said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair. Part of the proceeds will support Willa B. Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?"

The idea for Doggy Parton came about through Parton’s love for all animals and her desire to transform their everyday items with a little extra sparkle which would reflect the fun style and personality of the country music icon.

So far, the collection includes a printed denim and gingham bandana, a cowgirl collared dress, a microphone plush dog squeaky toy with rope, a pink winking butterfly plush crinkle dog toy and a sparkling beaded butterfly necklace.

Since Parton doesn’t have her own pet at the moment, the face of Doggy Parton is Parton’s goddog, Billy the Kid, who belongs to her manager, Danny Nozell. Billy the Kid has been seen with Parton on several occasions and is known to sit with her during meetings and interviews and always loves when Parton dresses him up.

Willa B. Farms is a rescue shelter whose mission is to ensure no animals are turned away, including those who require rehabilitation, and find their way to a permanent home.

Aside from her work with animals, Parton has been working to better the lives of people across the world since first making it in the industry. In 1995, she started the Imagination Library , a book distribution program that mails high quality books to children from the time they are born to when they turn five.

Since starting the program in 1995, Parton has donated over 184 million books to kids all over the world.

The country music icon entered the music industry in 1967 and has become the most awarded female country singer ever with 25 RIAA-certified gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards and 26 songs reaching No. 1 on the Billboard country charts, the most for any female country artist.

Doggy Parton was created through a partnership with SportPet Designs and will be available on the Doggy Parton website and on Amazon.

