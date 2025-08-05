Dolly Parton and Dollywood soar to new heights with new awards

The Brief Dollywood has been named the No. 1 amusement park in the U.S. by Tripadvisor and ranked 11th globally. Dolly Parton was honored as a Guinness World Records Icon, holding 11 record-breaking titles in music and entertainment. Communities across the U.S. celebrate Dolly Parton Day in August, recognizing her cultural impact and philanthropic work, including her Imagination Library.



Tripadvisor has ranked Dollywood as the top amusement park in the United States, placing it ahead of major destinations like Disney World's Magic Kingdom, Disneyland, and Universal Studios. The popular Tennessee attraction, co-founded by country music legend Dolly Parton, also earned a spot on the list of the top 25 amusement parks in the world, landing at No. 11.

The honor comes as Parton herself continues to receive accolades for her decades-long impact on music, entertainment, and philanthropy.

What we know:

Guinness World Records recently named her a GWR Icon, celebrating her 11 record-breaking achievements, according to Radio News Hub.

Among her titles are the most consecutive decades with a top 10 album on the Billboard country chart and the most studio albums released by a female country artist. She also holds the record for most Grammy nominations by a female country singer and was the first in her genre to be nominated for all four major entertainment awards—an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

Dolly Parton Day is celebrated in several places across the U.S., including Aug. 5 in Nashville and Aug. 9 in Ohio. In her hometown of Sevierville, Tennessee, the community hosts an annual "Dolly Days" festival, complete with parades and special events.

The backstory:

Parton, 79, released her debut album Hello, I’m Dolly in 1967 and rose to international fame in the 1970s and '80s. She remains active in both music and business, recently releasing the Rockstar album in 2023 and continuing her work with the Dollywood Company in Pigeon Forge.