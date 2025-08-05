Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Newton County
3
Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Flood Watch
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, North Fulton County, South Fulton County, Jackson County, Douglas County, Union County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Pickens County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Forsyth County, Oglethorpe County, Paulding County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County, Haralson County, Bartow County, Gordon County, Madison County, Butts County, Carroll County, Henry County, Troup County, Heard County, Greene County, Fayette County, Dawson County, White County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Pike County, Putnam County, Cobb County, Coweta County, Rockdale County, Meriwether County, Walton County, Upson County, Jasper County, Morgan County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Gilmer County, Banks County, Newton County, Murray County, Clayton County, Hall County, Floyd County, Oconee County, DeKalb County

Dolly Parton and Dollywood soar to new heights with new awards

By
Published  August 5, 2025 8:14am EDT
Tennessee
FOX 5 Atlanta
Dollywood named top park

Dollywood named top park

Trip Advisor has named Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, as the top amusement park in the U.S. It is also one of the top 25 amusement parks in the world, ranked at No. 11.

The Brief

    • Dollywood has been named the No. 1 amusement park in the U.S. by Tripadvisor and ranked 11th globally.
    • Dolly Parton was honored as a Guinness World Records Icon, holding 11 record-breaking titles in music and entertainment.
    • Communities across the U.S. celebrate Dolly Parton Day in August, recognizing her cultural impact and philanthropic work, including her Imagination Library.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. - Tripadvisor has ranked Dollywood as the top amusement park in the United States, placing it ahead of major destinations like Disney World's Magic Kingdom, Disneyland, and Universal Studios. The popular Tennessee attraction, co-founded by country music legend Dolly Parton, also earned a spot on the list of the top 25 amusement parks in the world, landing at No. 11.

RELATED STORIES

The honor comes as Parton herself continues to receive accolades for her decades-long impact on music, entertainment, and philanthropy. 

What we know:

Guinness World Records recently named her a GWR Icon, celebrating her 11 record-breaking achievements, according to Radio News Hub

Among her titles are the most consecutive decades with a top 10 album on the Billboard country chart and the most studio albums released by a female country artist. She also holds the record for most Grammy nominations by a female country singer and was the first in her genre to be nominated for all four major entertainment awards—an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

Dolly Parton Day is celebrated in several places across the U.S., including Aug. 5 in Nashville and Aug. 9 in Ohio. In her hometown of Sevierville, Tennessee, the community hosts an annual "Dolly Days" festival, complete with parades and special events.

The backstory:

Parton, 79, released her debut album Hello, I’m Dolly in 1967 and rose to international fame in the 1970s and '80s. She remains active in both music and business, recently releasing the Rockstar album in 2023 and continuing her work with the Dollywood Company in Pigeon Forge.

The Source

  • Information for story above provided by TripAdvisor and Radio News Hub. 

TennesseeEntertainmentPeople