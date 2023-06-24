Doja Cat stopping in Atlanta in November for 'The Scarlet Tour'

article

GRAMMY award-winning superstar Doja Cat is thrilled to announce "The Scarlet Tour."

This will be her first North American headline arena tour and she will stop at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Nov. 19.

Special guests Ice Spice and Doechii will make appearances on select tour dates.

Last week, Doja released her new track, "Attention" via Kemosabe Records/RCA Records to mass critical acclaim with Rolling Stone calling it "scorching." The music video was directed and shot in Los Angeles last month by award-winning director, Tanu Muino (Harry Styles / Cardi B).

Fans may utilize advance registration for the 24-date tour now until June 25 at 1 a.m. ET. Once that closes, fans will be selected randomly to receive a code that grants them access to presales starting June 28.

A limited number of tickets will remain during the general sale beginning June 30 at 10 a.m. local time. Purchases can be made at Ticketmaster.com.