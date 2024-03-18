Expand / Collapse search
Dogs in critical need of new homes in DeKalb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Animal Services is asking for help to save the lives of multiple dogs.

As of Saturday, they were taking care of 551 dogs. They say they must bring that number down to 518 or below by Tuesday.

There is no cost to adopt a dog between March 18 and 24. Each adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, and microchipping for your new best friend. Potential pet owners can visit the shelter at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road.