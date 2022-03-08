Dog, thousands in electronics stolen during DeKalb County burglary

Decatur neighbors are shaken up after thieves not only steal thousands of dollars’ worth of technology from a home, but now their beloved dog is missing.

The thieves in this case took things a step further by moving the security cameras to make sure no one caught them.

It's hard to make out in the video captured Friday night, but it shows the moment someone moved a porch camera to anonymously force entry into a home on Mark Trail in Decatur.

"I think it was a crowbar based on the dent under the window," the victim, who only wanted to be identified as Andrew, said.

"We do live in Atlanta, or Decatur, so it's not shocking," he said. "But it does feel like a violation."

Andrew and his roommate have lived in the area for a couple of years.

"It's nice and quiet, safe to walk around," he said.

They say it was around 8:15 Friday night when they received an alert on their phone about someone adjusting their surveillance cameras.

Andrew said they're usually home, but the thieves lucked up that night.

"By the time I got there, there were a lot of police and my roommate was crying," he said. "After everybody left it was just sort of quiet."

In less than eight minutes, three people who Andrew says looked like teenagers grabbed electronics and other items.

"PlayStations, iPads, computers," he said.

A glance through the house proved Papo, the French Bulldog, was gone too.

"He's black, has brown stripes on his back. He's 5 years old, really kind, a little shy. If he's out there, he's probably scared," Andrew said.

The roommates filed a police report with DeKalb County and they say they're still sorting through the house to determine what, if anything else, was stolen, but they can't help but be concerned about their four-legged friend.

"More than anything we just want the dog back," he said. "If he ran away, if somebody has him, bring him back."

A private party is offering a $5,000 reward -- no questions asked -- for the dog's safe return. The roommates said they've made significant upgrades to their security system. If you know anything about what happened, contact the DeKalb County Police Department.

